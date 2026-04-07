Relief for migrant workers as govt doubles daily limit of 5kg LPG cylinder

The Centre has doubled the allocation limit of 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders for migrant workers, in view of supply-chain constraints arising from the ongoing West Asia conflict.

These cylinders are distributed exclusively to migrant labourers with the assistance of oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Under the revised arrangement, 5-kg cylinders will be supplied through state governments or their food and civil supplies departments for distribution solely to migrant workers, in coordination with OMCs. Petroleum Secretary Dr Niraj Mittal has communicated the decision to the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories.

The increase is based on the average daily supply of cylinders recorded during March 2-3, 2026. According to the order, the daily quantity available for migrant workers in each state has been doubled beyond the earlier cap of 20 per cent set under a previous directive.

BharatGas assures availability In a separate update, BharatGas said in a social media post that Mini 5-kg cylinders remain readily available across India. Customers can purchase them from authorised distributors by providing valid ID proof. The company added that the compact cylinders can be returned within five years, with 50 per cent of the value refunded, making them a viable option for migrant workers. Earlier measures to ease LPG shortage concerns On March 21, the government raised commercial LPG allocation to 50 per cent by adding 20 per cent more supply to address the cooking gas shortage affecting businesses. Priority sectors included restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing and dairy units, subsidised kitchens, and 5-kg free trade LPG cylinders for migrant workers.