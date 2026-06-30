Remain alert to external, domestic risks: RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra

Even as the Indian economy and the financial system have demonstrated remarkable resilience despite facing external shocks of significant magnitude, the Reserve Bank will remain alert to evolving external and domestic risks, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Tuesday.

"... (we) are committed to further strengthening the guardrails that protect our economy and financial system from potential shocks," Malhotra said in the foreword to the half-yearly Financial Stability Report.

He said strong growth, low inflation, healthy balance sheets of financial and non-financial firms, and ample buffers have helped preserve macro-financial stability.

"Banks and non-banking financial institutions remain sound, supported by strong capital and liquidity positions, healthy profitability, low levels of non-performing assets, and robust credit growth," Malhotra said.

The report said the stress tests indicate that financial institutions are well-positioned to withstand adverse shocks, and that financial markets, notwithstanding the volatility posed by global uncertainties, have been functioning in an orderly manner. "Taken together, the financial system remains a key source of strength and support for the real economy and India's growth momentum," Malhotra said. While acknowledging that the risk of adverse external shocks has increased, with geopolitical conflicts and fragmentation emerging as key challenges for policymakers, the governor said preserving financial stability, strengthening the financial system and building systemic resilience have become more important than ever in such an environment.

"We recognise that maintaining public confidence in the financial system requires more than prudential soundness. Policies that promote fair conduct and improve customer experience are equally important," he said. He observed that the global economy and the financial system are being reshaped by two profound forces — growing geopolitical fragmentation and technological disruption brought about by rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI). However, despite ongoing conflicts and persistent supply chain disruptions, the global economy has remained resilient — buoyed partly by optimism around potential AI-driven productivity gains, he observed. "The near-term outlook, however, remains uncertain amid the rapidly evolving global environment. Against this backdrop, global financial stability risks remain elevated," he said, adding that inflationary pressures may require major advanced economy central banks to maintain a hawkish policy stance, potentially tightening global financial conditions.