Repatriation and overseas bets drain India's record gross FDI inflows

Outward investment is an increasingly large drain. It averaged 18 per cent of gross inflows in the earlier period, exceeding 30 per cent in just four quarters. Since July-September 2022, the average has been 30 per cent. Indian firms have continued to acquire overseas businesses and expand abroad. Recent transactions and investments have involved Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Zydus Lifesciences, Sun Pharma, Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro, Coforge, Airtel, Tata Steel, Tata Agratas, Sona Comstar, HEG and PI Industries.
Pronab Sen, India’s former chief statistician, calls the trend “worrying”. Companies, he argues, are earning substantial profits without investing commensurately at home, suggesting they see better opportunities overseas.