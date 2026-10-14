Repatriation and overseas bets drain India's record gross FDI inflows

Net FDI rose 50 per cent from $5.24 billion a year earlier, outpacing the 13 per cent increase in gross inflows. The June 2026 quarter was the best of the past eight on several measures. Repatriation, at 44 per cent of gross inflows, was the lowest since January-March 2025, when it was 42.6 per cent. Outward investment, at 31 per cent, was the lowest in the period. Net FDI’s 25.6 per cent share of gross inflows was the highest. But the longer-term trend is less encouraging: Between July-September 2011 and April-June 2022, net FDI exceeded half of gross inflows in 28 of 44 quarters, averaging 54 per cent. In the 16 quarters since, it has never done so, averaging just 12 per cent.