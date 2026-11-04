Home / Economy / News / Republican rout may give India leg-up in trade talks with US: Experts

Republican rout may give India leg-up in trade talks with US: Experts

Trump's party loses control of Senate, House

usa, india us, trade deal
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Blue wave engulfs red states: Supporters react to the Democratic Party candidate’s victory in the US midterm elections in Georgia
Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 11:43 PM IST
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The Democratic Party’s sweeping victory in the United States (US) midterm elections could give India greater room to negotiate a more balanced trade agreement with Washington, even as President Donald Trump may intensify pressure on New Delhi to conclude a deal quickly, experts said.
 
Democrats have won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, with outrage over the cost of living and the war in Iran leading to a rebuke of President Donald Trump and Republican Party just two years after his dominant White House comeback.
 
Richard Rossow, senior advisor and chair on India and Emerging Asia Economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), said securing the India trade deal might become a higher priority for Trump.
 
“As the US finalises a new set of tariffs against India and partner nations under the Trade Act, 1974, paired with President Trump’s waiver of the new Russia-related tariffs, the December G20 meeting in Florida presents an opportunity for the two leaders to sign the deal. So, we have a new window emerging, though securing a deal by year-end is far from being a foregone conclusion,” he added.
 
On Trump’s immigration policy, Rossow said the President still wielded considerable power over how the system functions.
 
“The slow-walking of visa issuance, domestic enforcement and border security may not change much. Congress could refuse to fund some enforcement actions, but I expect little else of consequence to change,” he added.
 
The outcome is also expected to increase congressional scrutiny of the President’s trade policies and potentially constrain his ability to impose unilateral tariffs, although it is unlikely to bring an immediate change in Washington’s broader protectionist approach.
 
Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), said the result would not alter Trump’s tariff policy. “The president will continue to rely on existing powers — such as Section 232 and Section 301 — using executive orders, Treasury sanctions and USTR rules to apply unilateral trade pressure,” he said.
 
Srivastava said that with foreign policy leverage failing against Russia, China and Iran, “Trump needs a quick win”. “Trump will now use his executive powers to pressure India for a quick deal that secures market access for US agricultural and industrial goods, alongside other major concessions for US companies,” he added. 
 
The trade deal India is negotiating with the US differs fundamentally from the free-trade agreements (FTAs) it has signed with other countries. Under standard trade agreements, both countries reduce or eliminate their regular import duties, known as Most Favoured Nation (MFN) tariffs.
 
Under the February 6 US-India Joint Statement, Washington had pledged to lower reciprocal duties from 25 per cent to 18 per cent, while India was expected to eliminate or reduce MFN tariffs on most industrial goods and several agricultural products. However, a subsequent US Supreme Court ruling overturned the reciprocal tariff regime. Most US trading partners now face a 10 per cent tariff imposed under the guise of forced labour investigations under Section 301.
 
Trade Minister Piyush Goyal has repeatedly said India will sign the trade deal only if it secures a tariff advantage over its peer countries. Moreover, the threat of a 100 per cent tariff on India looms under the proposed Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, given New Delhi’s significant oil purchases from Russia.
 
Dammu Ravi, former secretary (economic relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said this was a good opportunity for India to push back against a one-sided trade deal.
 
“The composition of the Congress has changed. The democrats have also said no to unilateral tariffs. We don’t know whether unilateral tariffs will sustain or not. It’s a good opportunity for us to hold back negotiations and then see how things work out,” he added.
 
Srivastava said New Delhi should insist on clear and enforceable reciprocal concessions, consistency with World Trade Organization rules, and full freedom to protect its energy security and development priorities.
 
“India should not mistake relief from threatened tariffs for a balanced trade agreement. Opening its markets, committing to large purchases and limiting its policy choices would carry lasting costs, while any US tariff relief could prove temporary. The pressure to announce a deal must not outweigh the need to secure one that serves India’s long-term interests,” he added.
 
   

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Topics :Donald TrumpIndia US Trade DealDemocratic Party Conventiontrade negotiations

First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 11:27 PM IST

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