Reserve Bank of India should fix DTA-to-SEZ forex payment anomaly

The condition 2 of Para 3.10 of the RBI Master Direction no.14/2015-16 dated January 1, 2016 (as amended) on ‘Deposits and Accounts,’ regarding SEZ units opening and maintaining ‘foreign currency accounts’ says that ‘foreign exchange purchased in India against rupees cannot be credited to the account without prior permission from the Reserve Bank’. So, your bankers are not wrong. However, you can approach RBI through your bank for credit of the amount to your foreign currency account. Your other option is to ask the DTA party to pay you from their Exchange Earners Foreign Currency (EEFC) account, if they have one. EEFC debits are permitted for payment in foreign exchange to a person resident in India for supply of goods or services. Anyway, the RBI and the commerce ministry should examine whether it makes any sense to insist that the SEZ unit must receive payment in foreign currency from DTA buyers and also to insist that the foreign currency amount paid by the DTA buyers cannot be credited to your foreign currency account on the grounds that the DTA unit purchased the foreign currency against INR.