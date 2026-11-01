Retail e-invoicing pilot likely from April 2027 to improve GST compliance

The Council had identified several potential benefits, including better tax compliance, environmental gains from avoiding physical invoices and lower costs. Consumers would receive e-invoices on their mobile phones.

An email sent to the Ministry of Finance on October 23 seeking comments for the story remained unanswered until press time.

Banks, insurers and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are among those currently exempt from e-invoicing for transactions with other businesses. However, the Centre and state governments are also considering bringing their business-to-business invoices under the requirement, the first official said. This is not part of the proposed pilot project.