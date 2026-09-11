Retail inflation likely to climb to 4.5-5% in August, say economists

Madhavankutty G, chief economist at Canara Bank, expected 4.7 per cent, with food inflation continuing to climb on weak monsoons. "This will be of importance, being the last CPI print before the October MPC. If September CPI turns out closer to 6 per cent, Q2 inflation could marginally overshoot the RBI forecast of 4.7 per cent, and the MPC would be mindful of this," he said. He expected core inflation to be 4.3 per cent.