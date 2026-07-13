Weekly policy watch: Inflation data, India-UK FTA, forex reserves in focus

India’s policy and economic agenda this week will centre on the release of retail and wholesale inflation data, the implementation of the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA), Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Europe visit and the latest foreign exchange reserves figures.

Retail inflation data to show price trends

India’s retail inflation data for June will be released on July 13.

Retail inflation increased to 3.93 per cent in May from 3.48 per cent in April, moving closer to the Reserve Bank of India’s 4 per cent target. The increase was mainly driven by higher food and transport costs. Food inflation rose to 4.78 per cent from 4.2 per cent, with sharp price increases in items such as tomatoes, coconut and ginger.

Piyush Goyal's visit to Europe Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will lead a business delegation to Spain, Belgium, and Finland from July 13-17. The delegation includes companies from sectors such as advanced manufacturing, clean energy, digital technology, healthcare, food processing and gems and jewellery. In Spain, Goyal will hold discussions on expanding trade and investment and explore opportunities under the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA). He will also chair an India-Spain Business Roundtable with leading companies. In Belgium, he will visit the Port of Antwerp and the Antwerp World Diamond Centre to study logistics, supply chains and the diamond trade.

WPI inflation to indicate producer cost pressures Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation data will be released on July 14. Wholesale inflation rose to 9.68 per cent in May from 8.26 per cent in April, reaching its highest level in more than three years. The increase was largely driven by higher energy prices amid the West Asia crisis. Fuel inflation climbed to 30.33 per cent in May from 24.89 per cent a month earlier. The government also released its first Producer Price Index (PPI) under the new base year, with producer-level inflation standing at 9.38 per cent in May.

India-UK FTA to come into force from July 15 India’s landmark FTA with the United Kingdom will take effect on July 15, along with the Double Contribution Convention (DCC). Under the agreement, the UK has offered tariff concessions on 99 per cent of tariff lines, covering almost all of India’s exports. Tariffs on several products, including processed food, textiles, engineering goods, leather, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and marine products, will fall to zero. The agreement provides relief for Indian workers through an extended exemption period under the DCC and includes provisions that keep most Indian steel exports outside the UK's safeguard measures.