Revamped survey looks to finally crack India's household income puzzle

He noted that while respondents may be able to report daily sales, quantifying those figures into an estimate of income remains a major challenge. “Even unorganised enterprise surveys underestimate value added from gross sale values,” he added.

Mohanan expressed skepticism about the survey’s success, adding that he remains unclear about its purpose at a time when there appears to be limited demand for such an exercise. “I have no reason to believe this survey will be much more accurate, especially for income distribution. Income inequality has grown, and whether this will rightly capture the people at the right side of the income distribution or the richer people is quite doubtful,” he reckoned.