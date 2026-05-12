Revamped survey looks to finally crack India's household income puzzle

How is NHIS 2026 different from earlier income surveys?
NHIS 2026, guided by a Technical Expert Group chaired by former International Monetary Fund (IMF) executive director (India), Surjit S. Bhalla, is a break from that pattern. It uses computer-assisted personal interviewing, draws on statistical instruments used in Australia, the US, Canada, and South Africa, and runs a granular schedule covering 11 income categories – from regular salaries and casual wages to dividends and leave encashments.
The Ministry's own pre-testing report, conducted across 15 regional offices in August 2025, suggests how hard the count will be.
Will the 2027 Census affect NHIS 2026 fieldwork?
The NHIS fieldwork comes in a year crowded with data collection. The 2027 Census, postponed from 2021, is conducting house-listing between April and September 2026, with population enumeration in February 2027.