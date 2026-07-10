Rich states pull ahead in tax self-reliance; Haryana tops, Bihar trails

Among the five states with the highest OTR share in the last decade, three were in South India: Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra led the pack with the highest OTR share from FY17 to FY20, followed closely by Haryana. But since FY21, the leader has changed. Haryana’s OTR share topped 70 per cent in FY23 and reached 73.23 per cent in FY25. This means that three out of every four rupees of revenue receipts earned by Haryana came from its own taxes. The South Indian states too have improved their OTR share in the past decade.