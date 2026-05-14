Road InvIT AUM to grow by 30% to ₹3.9 trillion in FY27: Crisil Ratings

Assets under management (AUM) of road sector infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) are likely to rise 30 per cent to Rs 3.9 trillion in FY27, Crisil Ratings said on Thursday.

“The growth will be fuelled by monetisation of toll road assets by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and continued traction in hybrid annuity model (HAM) asset sales by road developers,” the rating agency said.

The AUM of road InvITs grew over 25 per cent annually in the past two fiscals. The mix of InvIT AUM is currently dominated by toll road assets, which form 85 per cent. This is on account of the strength of toll road assets, which provide an opportunity to participate in India’s economic growth through rising traffic, coupled with inflation-indexed toll rate hikes, Crisil said.