The Indian economy appeared to have sustained strong growth momentum in the September quarter (Q2) of FY27 despite external headwinds, with high-frequency indicators pointing to resilient domestic demand. However, a sharp slowdown in government capital expenditure and a sub-par monsoon are likely to have weighed on growth.

The National Statistics Office (NSO), under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi), is scheduled to release gross domestic product (GDP) estimates for Q2FY27 on November 30.

A compilation of forecasts by 11 agencies puts median Q2 GDP growth at 7.7 per cent, marginally below the 7.8 per cent recorded in Q1FY27. Individual estimates range from 7.2 per cent to 8.1 per cent.

However, the Centre’s capital expenditure growth slowed sharply to single digits from double digits in the previous quarter. Goods and services tax (GST) e-way bill generation moderated, while domestic aviation passenger traffic slipped into contraction. The manufacturing and services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) also eased from Q1 levels, indicating slower growth in new orders, although both remained firmly in expansion territory.

The 10 high-frequency indicators tracked by Business Standard in Q2 painted a mixed picture, with five improving sequentially and five weakening. Industrial output, passenger vehicle sales and fuel consumption gathered pace from their Q1 levels, while bank credit growth accelerated further.

The finance ministry’s Monthly Economic Review (MER), released last month, said its nowcasting model, introduced in the Economic Survey 2025-26, estimated real GDP growth at 7.35 per cent in Q2FY27. State Bank of India (SBI), which tracks 54 leading indicators spanning consumption and demand, agriculture, industry and services, pegged growth at around 7.8 per cent.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at Icra, said the robustness in high-frequency data across industry and services portends a healthy economic growth in these segments, belying sustained external headwinds. “However, sub-par monsoons are expected to have weighed on agri GVA (gross value added) growth in the quarter, amid the dip in kharif sowing and a likely adverse impact on crop yields,” she added.

Demand for work under the rural employment scheme also increased during Q2, the first quarter of the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G. Economists viewed the rise as an early indication that the sub-par monsoon was weighing on rural incomes.

Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, pegged growth at 8 per cent, driven largely by manufacturing. “The pickup in growth momentum is expected to be led by manufacturing, with a further rise in listed companies’ profit growth. The rise in input cost pressures was more than compensated by a jump in sales growth,” she said.

Emkay Global Financial Services had among the most optimistic projections, estimating Q2 growth at 7.8-8.1 per cent. “Services growth is strong, while manufacturing growth was also robust, with higher volumes despite higher input costs,” said Harshal Patel, senior research associate at Emkay Global. Corporate earnings in Q2 were also quite strong, he added.

Madhavankutty G, chief economist at Canara Bank, which expected growth of 7.9 per cent, said high-frequency indicators pointed to continued expansion in industry and services, although agricultural growth was likely to have moderated. “Non-food bank credit growth of 17-19 per cent, with personal loans too growing at similar levels, gives a clear indication of very strong growth momentum,” he said. Elevated capital goods imports and Q2 corporate results further reinforced expectations of robust growth, he added.

She, however, flagged signs of monsoon-related stress in rural demand, pointing to a surge in demand for work under the VB-G RAM G scheme and moderation in tractor and two-wheeler sales. Urban demand, by contrast, remained relatively resilient.

Tax collections corroborated the strength in activity, with corporation tax and GST revenues recording a strong pickup, Sengupta said. Services growth is also expected to remain towards the higher end, although at a more moderate pace than in Q1, as government expenditure slowed.

“Broadly the momentum continues, but because of these two factors there is likely to be a slowdown between the Q1 and Q2 number,” she said.

Yuvika Singhal, economist at QuantEco Research, said the momentum established in Q1 had carried over “fairly well” into Q2, with broad-based resilience across manufacturing, services and consumption indicators, including passenger vehicle and tractor sales. She attributed the likely sequential moderation in growth to two factors: The impact of the monsoon on agricultural output, with farm growth expected to fall below 1 per cent, and slower government capital expenditure.

At the lower end of the forecast range, QuantEco Research projected growth at 7.2 per cent, in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee estimate for the quarter.

According to Garima Kapoor, economist at Elara Capital, “If you look at the high-frequency indicators, very clearly, almost everything has done well in Q2.” She said the earnings upgrade cycle for the quarter had been stronger than the downgrade cycle, suggesting that manufacturing value added had held up.

Higher crude oil prices had also not materially dented growth, Kapoor said, pointing to the economy’s reduced oil intensity. “A Brent at 100 today does not have the same impact as what Brent at 100 would have had 10 years ago,” she said.