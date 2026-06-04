Rupee depreciation: India's GDP, per capita GDP could shrink in dollars

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and per capita GDP, measured in dollars, will show a decline for 2025-26 on account of a sharp depreciation in the rupee against major currencies.

Based on the exchange rate at the end of March, the country’s GDP at current prices is likely to go down by 2.6 per cent to $3,766.8 billion.

Thereby India will slip to sixth place in the global GDP league table from fourth estimated earlier.

In October last year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had estimated India’s headline GDP would grow to $4,187 billion in FY26, marginally ahead of Japan’s at $4,186 billion but behind Germany’s at around $4,745 billion.

At the year-end exchange rate, India’s GDP will be behind the United Kingdom’s $3,839 billion but ahead of France’s $3,211 billion.

India’s nominal GDP first broke into the top 10 league table in 2010, according to the IMF data, and it became the sixth-biggest economy in 2017.

The economy subsequently climbed to fifth spot in 2021 and was expected to be the fourth-biggest in calendar year 2025. However, it is likely to remain at fifth spot even if the average exchange rate for FY26 is used.