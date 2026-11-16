Rupee emerges as Asia's best-performing currency on strong FPI inflows

The rupee emerged as the best-performing Asian currency on Monday, gaining 0.34 per cent against the US dollar, supported by a sharp reversal in foreign portfolio inflows into domestic equities and easing crude oil prices. The domestic currency settled at 93.93 per dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 94.25, gaining 32 paise.

It outperformed its Asian peers, with the South Korean won appreciating 0.16 per cent, the Japanese yen 0.14 per cent, and the Chinese yuan 0.08 per cent. Most other regional currencies weakened against the dollar.

The rupee opened largely unchanged but strengthened during the session on dollar sales by foreign banks, likely linked to custodial flows, and private banks, possibly on behalf of corporate clients, dealers said.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have bought $8.5 billion worth of domestic equities so far in November, as of November 12, putting them on course for their highest monthly inflows in six years. They bought another $611 million worth of shares on Friday. The return of foreign equity inflows marks a sharp reversal from the sustained selling seen in recent months. Inflows into the debt segment have also remained positive, albeit at a more modest pace. The rupee has also drawn support from lower crude oil prices and the continuing impact of the Reserve Bank of India’s foreign exchange measures, market participants said.

“The rupee was supported by inflows into equities. In the near term, the rupee could move towards 94.90–95.2 per dollar. The broader appreciation outlook remains intact, with 93.5 and subsequently 93 continuing to be the key downside levels for the rupee,” a market participant said. Axis Bank, in a report, said: “With oil prices now easing, and FPI flows returning strongly in early November, near-term pressure on the currency has further eased.” The rupee’s one-month realised volatility has also declined to around 4 per cent from 6 per cent two weeks ago, indicating an easing in near-term currency fluctuations. However, external pressures, including uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory and volatility in crude oil prices amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia, continue to pose risks to the domestic currency.