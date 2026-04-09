Rupee falls 0.1% as West Asia truce pushes oil higher, dents stocks, bonds

The Indian rupee fell modestly on Thursday as concerns over the longevity of the US-Iran truce ​pushed oil prices higher, denting local stocks and bonds and weighing ‌on risk assets globally.

The rupee closed at 92.6575 against the US dollar, down 0.1% on the day.

Indian shares fell about 1% while the yield on the 10-year ​benchmark bond rose nearly 6 basis points. Regional stocks and currencies ​were also under pressure, with MSCI's gauge of Asian stocks ??down nearly 1%.

Israel bombed targets in Lebanon on Thursday, putting the Middle ​East ceasefire in further jeopardy after its biggest attacks of the war on ​its neighbour killed more than 250 people, threatening to derail the truce from the outset.

Iranian negotiators are currently slated to meet a delegation led by US Vice President ​JD Vance on Saturday for the first peace talks of the war. "The ​situation remains highly uncertain and that small bouts of re-escalation are still possible even ‌if ??the conflict moves towards a broader resolution," ING said in a note. "Evidence that traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is picking up could add pressure on the dollar, but a more durable move would likely require signs ​that the ceasefire ​evolves towards a ??lasting arrangement." Brent crude oil futures rose nearly 3% to $97.5 per barrel after touching a near one-month low of $90 ​per barrel after the ceasefire was announced.