The rupee weakened against the dollar on Thursday, giving up some of its recent gains as a sharp rise in crude oil prices and demand for the greenback weighed on the domestic currency.

The local currency settled at 92.44 per dollar, against the previous close of 92.24 per dollar, after moving in a range of 92.33-92.66 per dollar during the session.

The rupee weakened after it had witnessed its highest level in the current financial year during the previous session.

“The rupee retreated from an eight-month high on Wednesday to become Asia's laggard as dip-buying in the dollar emerged. Firm G-sec yields and a two-day bounce in crude oil weighed on sentiment,” said Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst at HDFC Securities.

Brent crude oil prices rose above $96 a barrel amid renewed concerns over supply disruptions and security threats around the Strait of Hormuz. Any further escalation could push oil prices towards $100 a barrel, raising concerns over India's import bill and inflation outlook. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield also hardened, rising 7 basis points to 7.24 per cent from 7.16 per cent in the previous session. “The reversal in crude led to the selling in the market,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “If it moves towards $100 per barrel, then we can go back to previous levels of 7.40 per cent and above (the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond),” the person added.