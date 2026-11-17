The rupee is on course to post its strongest monthly gain in 20 months, having appreciated 1.58 per cent so far in November, its biggest monthly rise since March 2025, when it gained 2.39 per cent. The currency also settled at its strongest level since April 20 this year, supported by foreign portfolio inflows and a decline in crude oil prices, dealers said. The rupee closed at 93.47 per dollar on Tuesday, against the previous close of 93.93, gaining 46 paise, or 0.5 per cent.

The rupee was the best-performing Asian currency during the session, ahead of the Philippine peso, which gained 0.40 per cent. It has appreciated 3.5 per cent since October 7, when it touched 96.65 per dollar, nearing its record low of 96.96 per dollar.

“The rupee is now well-placed, with foreign portfolio investors coming back to the Indian market. In just the last 15 days or so, they have brought in something like $6 billion- $7 billion. It is recovering from what happened over the last one year, and largely on a sustainable level, market forces should bring equilibrium between 94 per dollar and 96 per dollar,” said Shashi Dhar, CGM and head of treasury and global markets at Bank of Baroda. Market participants said the recent recovery had been led by foreign portfolio inflows, with overseas investors returning to Indian markets after months of selling. Foreign inflows have been close to $10 billion since October 1, marking a reversal in the trend, they said. The shift away from global artificial intelligence-linked trades has also redirected some investments towards India.

The decline in crude oil prices has provided further support to the currency. Brent crude, which had surged to $115-117 per barrel at the peak of the Iran war, has eased to around $91-92 per barrel. Prices briefly rebounded to $95-96 per barrel following a flare-up in tensions between the US and Iran before declining again. Lower crude prices reduce dollar demand from oil importers, easing pressure on the rupee. Market participants said traders had also cut bearish positions on the currency, which had earlier been expected to weaken towards 97 per dollar. The rupee gained despite a firm dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of major currencies.

Market participants said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had intervened in the foreign exchange market around the 94-96 per dollar levels in October. Restrictions imposed by the central bank on banks' forward dollar positions on October 10 had also helped stabilise sentiment. Despite the recent recovery, the rupee is down 2.67 per cent since the Iran war began, 3.85 per cent so far this calendar year and 5.17 per cent over the past year. Market participants said the central bank was unlikely to withdraw the restrictions immediately. The RBI would want to see sustained foreign inflows, stable crude prices and lower currency volatility for at least a month or two before reviewing the measures, they said.

“This is all a flow-led recovery. The sustainability of the rally will depend primarily on two things: the continuation of foreign flows, which should not be a short-term phenomenon, and crude staying sustainably below $100 per barrel, ideally trading near $90 per barrel,” said V R C Reddy, head of treasury at Karur Vysya Bank. In the bond market, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government security declined to 7.25 per cent on Tuesday from 7.32 per cent in the previous session. The five-year yield closed at 7.02 per cent, down 2 basis points. The 10-year yield has declined 16 basis points so far in November but remains 59 basis points above its level before the Iran war. It touched a high of 7.483 per cent on October 26.

Market participants said crude oil prices remained the key driver of bond yields. Yields had eased towards 7.10 per cent when crude prices declined earlier but moved higher again following the subsequent rebound in oil prices. Meanwhile, market participants expect inflation to remain above the 6 per cent mark over the next three months. Markets have priced in two rate hikes of 25 basis points each in December and February. Expectations of two to three rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve could also influence the RBI's policy decisions, they said. The 10-year government bond yield is expected to trade in the 7.20-7.40 per cent range until December, although a sharp rise in crude prices could push it beyond that range. Market participants expect the Monetary Policy Committee to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points in December, against earlier expectations of a 50-basis-point increase.