Rupee hits 1-month low as West Asia tensions, oil prices weigh on sentiment

The rupee became the worst-performing Asian currency on Monday after it depreciated 31 paise, or 0.3 per cent, to end at a one-month low of 95.62 against the US dollar, pressured by a surge in crude oil prices amid renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Market participants said state-run banks were seen selling dollars on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), limiting the fall in the domestic currency.

The domestic currency settled at its weakest level since June 11 after touching an intraday low of 95.85.

"The Indian rupee declined sharply amid a surge in crude oil prices and renewed geopolitical concerns. As a major oil-importing currency, the rupee came under pressure and emerged as the weakest performer among Asian currencies," said Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst, HDFC Securities.

Among other Asian currencies, the Japanese yen also fell 0.3 per cent, followed by the Thai baht and Indonesian rupiah. Crude oil prices climbed after the United States and Iran traded attacks, with Brent crude jumping more than 4 per cent to around $78.37 per barrel. Since India meets nearly 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements through imports, higher oil prices typically increase demand for dollars from oil marketing companies, putting pressure on the rupee, market participants said. Dealers said public sector banks were seen selling dollars on behalf of the RBI around the 95.80-95.85 levels to curb excessive volatility. The intervention, along with some foreign exchange inflows, helped the rupee recover from its intraday low to close at 95.62.

"Escalating geopolitical risks prompted investors to move into safe-haven assets, boosting the US dollar and weighing on emerging market currencies, including the rupee. Traders reported state-run banks selling dollars to smooth excessive volatility, while inflows helped it recover to around the 95.57 level. This likely prevented an even steeper decline in the rupee," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. The rupee has depreciated 6.01 per cent against the US dollar so far in calendar year 2026. Over the past year, it has weakened 10.27 per cent. Since the West Asia conflict started in late February, the rupee has fallen 4.86 per cent. In July, it has declined 1 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's merchandise trade deficit widened in June as imports outpaced exports, adding another headwind for the domestic currency. "From a broader perspective, I continue to believe the RBI prefers a managed depreciation rather than a sharp appreciation of the rupee. Strong forex reserves provide room for intervention, but global factors, especially oil prices, Federal Reserve expectations and portfolio flows, are likely to dominate the near-term direction. USD/INR is likely to remain broadly in the 94.40-96.50 range over the coming months," said Kunal Sodhani, head of treasury, Global Trading Centre, FX & Rates Treasury, Shinhan Bank India. Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond rose two basis points (bps) to close at 6.73 per cent on Monday, compared with 6.71 per cent in the previous session. During the day, the yield moved in a narrow range of 6.72 per cent to 6.74 per cent before settling at the day's closing level.