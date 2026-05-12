Rupee hits fresh low of 95.75 per dollar amid crude oil, FPI pressure

The rupee weakened to a fresh intra-day low of 95.75 against the US dollar on Tuesday, pressured by rising crude oil prices, persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows, and strong dollar demand in the domestic market. The local currency settled at a new closing low of 95.63 per dollar, or 0.34 per cent lower than the previous close of 95.31 per dollar.

The rupee has depreciated by 6.02 per cent in the current calendar year so far and is the worst-performing Asian currency so far. Last year, the currency fell 4.74 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was seen intervening intermittently through state-owned banks at the 95.50-per-dollar level in early trade, but later stepped away, allowing the currency to weaken further, dealers said.

The domestic currency has remained under pressure amid escalating tensions in West Asia, which have pushed up crude oil prices and increased concerns over India’s current account deficit and imported inflation. The Indian unit has depreciated almost 5 per cent since the start of the West Asia conflict. Only the Philippine peso has fallen more among Asian currencies during this period. “The twin pressure of a higher oil import bill and FPI outflows continues to drive dollar demand and weigh on the rupee. If oil prices continue to rise, the rupee can push higher, though RBI intervention is expected at elevated levels. Immediate resistance is placed at 96 per dollar, followed by 96.50 per dollar. On the downside, support lies at 95 per dollar and 94.80 per dollar,” said Anindya Banerjee, head of commodity and currency research at Kotak Securities.

“As long as oil prices do not cool off and if tensions escalate further, the rupee could see additional pressure. However, a swift resolution in West Asia would likely reverse this downtrend in the Indian rupee against the dollar,” Banerjee added. Market participants said the RBI has been actively managing volatility in the foreign exchange market over the past few weeks through spot and forward market intervention, but the pressure on the currency has intensified due to external developments. “India’s external vulnerability has been the main reason for the fall in the rupee in the last two years,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, executive director and head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

“The rupee has been protected from a collapse by selling from RBI else we would have been closer to 100. For tomorrow we expect rupee to be in the range of 95.25 to 96.00,” he said. In the last two trading sessions, the unit fell 1.2 per cent. A report by CARE Ratings said that the rupee has depreciated around 11 per cent over the past year, with nearly 4.7 per cent of the decline occurring after the onset of the West Asia conflict. The report said weak capital inflows, rising energy prices, and elevated dollar demand have continued to weigh on the domestic currency.

The report added that India’s foreign exchange reserves have declined by nearly $33 billion since the beginning of the conflict due to RBI intervention, though reserves remain at comfortable levels. Total reserves stood at $690.6 billion for the week ended May 1, 2026. Meanwhile, long-term bond yields have also hardened alongside the rupee weakness, reflecting concerns over inflation and external stability. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 7.05 per cent on Tuesday against the previous close of 7.04 per cent. The yield has hardened by 46 basis points in the current calendar year so far.