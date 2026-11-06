Rupee hits six-month high of 93.91 against dollar on oil price decline

The Indian rupee gained for the sixth consecutive day, rising to a six-month high of 93.91 against the dollar, driven by lower crude oil prices and higher foreign inflows into the domestic equity market over the past week, according to dealers. It was the best-performing Asian currency during the month.

The rupee, which opened at 94.49 against the dollar, compared with the previous close of 94.47, strengthened to 93.83 during the day before giving up some gains to settle at 93.91, its strongest level since April 22, 2026.

The currency, which was the second-best-performing Asian currency in October 2026 after the South Korean won, became the best-performing Asian currency on Friday. It was also the best-performing Asian currency in November, driven by week-long gains.

The rupee's 0.60 per cent gain on Friday was its biggest single-day rise since October 12, 2026, when the currency gained 0.99 per cent. “The Indian Rupee outpaced all of Asian peers, scoring its biggest single-day surge since October 12 to hit a six-month peak. Fueled by heavy foreign inflows and sliding crude prices, market sentiment went into overdrive amid a parabolic rally in domestic equities sparked by the buzz around the "Anti-AI" trade and ease of geopolitical uncertainties,” said Dilip Parmar, research analyst, HDFC Securities. The Indian equity markets, driven by foreign inflows, were at a nine-month high on Friday. “In the near term, spot USDINR is expected to head south with support pegged at 93.50 and resistance ticking up to 94.30,” he added.

The January 2027 Brent contract was also down at $96.84 per barrel on Friday, compared with $98.29 per barrel on Thursday. Prices have fallen from $117.64 per barrel on October 30, 2026, following reports of diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran, followed by the Democrats' victory in the US midterm elections. Crude prices in the spot market also traded at $96.07 per barrel, lower than $98.69 per barrel on Thursday. “Global crude benchmark Brent oil experienced massive two-way volatility on Friday, reversing sharply from early highs to drop to $97.311 per barrel after failing to sustain a breakout above the psychological $100 mark,” according to a report by Finrex Treasury Advisors.