Rupee strengthens beyond 95/$ as crude falls on US-Iran peace hopes

The rupee appreciated sharply against the dollar on Friday as falling crude oil prices, driven by expectations of a US-Iran agreement, triggered unwinding of long-dollar positions, dealers said. The local currency strengthened beyond the 95-per-dollar level to 94.94 per dollar during the session.

It settled at 95.11 per dollar, against the previous close of 95.76 per dollar.

"The Indian rupee clawed back Thursday's losses, buoyed by improving market sentiment as global crude prices eased and the dollar softened on hopes of a US-Iran diplomatic breakthrough," said Dilip Parmar, foreign exchange research analyst at HDFC Securities.

After ordering fresh strikes on Iran and warning that the US would continue military action until a deal was reached, President Donald Trump later said planned strikes would not take place on Thursday, citing progress in negotiations and saying an agreement was close. Consequently, Brent crude fell to $85.8 a barrel, a three-month low, from the previous day's $92.60 a barrel.

With a gain of 0.68 per cent on Friday, the rupee was one of the best-performing Asian currencies, after the Philippine peso, South Korean won, and Indonesian rupiah. Yet it was down 0.18 per cent against the dollar this week. “The broader narrative remains constructive for the rupee. If foreign inflows continue to improve and external conditions remain supportive, a break below 94.80 could gradually open the door towards the 94.50-94.00 region,” said Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex. The Indian unit has weakened 4.35 per cent since the start of the West Asia war in late February.

Government bond yields also softened, tracking the overnight fall in US Treasury yields, dealers said. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond fell to 6.89 per cent from the previous close of 6.92 per cent and was down almost 9 basis points this week. “The bond market has a lot of optimism currently because of RBI measures, along with the fall in crude oil prices and US yields,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond fell by 9 basis points to 4.47 per cent. The rupee has depreciated 5.51 per cent in the current calendar year, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond has hardened by 30 basis points during the same period.

While the rupee continues to trade 0.11 per cent weaker against the greenback so far in June, the benchmark yield has softened by 11 basis points during the same period. Bond market participants said reports suggesting the government may allow the fiscal deficit to widen to 4.8 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) weighed on sentiment and initially lifted yields amid concerns over the supply outlook. The move was later reversed as lower crude oil prices and a decline in US Treasury yields supported demand for government securities. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond is expected to trade in a range of 6.85 per cent to 6.95 per cent.