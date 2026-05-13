Rupee weakens to record closing low, approaches 96 against the dollar

The Indian rupee extended its losing streak on Wednesday to hit a fresh low against the dollar, as persistent importer hedging demand outweighed support from the government’s decision to raise customs duty on gold and silver imports, dealers said.

It had opened stronger at 95.59 per dollar and touched a fresh intraday low of 95.80 per dollar during the day. The domestic currency settled at a new closing low of 95.71 per dollar against the previous close of 95.63 per dollar.

Government bond yields remained steady, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settling at 7.05 per cent, flat against the previous close.

Traders said the rupee recovered partially towards the end of trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stepped in through dollar sales, though the intervention was aimed more at curbing volatility than preventing depreciation. “The rupee opened with a bit of a gap, but then there was sustained buying pressure. RBI was there to curb volatility, with so much buying pressure from importers,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “There was heavy buying pressure from importers, the RBI could not prevent depreciation,” he added. Market participants said that the psychologically crucial 96 per dollar level could be tested as early as Thursday.

“Tomorrow (Thursday), 96 per dollar might be touched,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. The Indian unit, which has fallen 10.8 per cent in the last one year, has come under pressure since the start of the West Asia conflict in late February. It has fallen 0.94 per cent since April. Market participants said elevated crude oil prices and continued geopolitical tensions in West Asia have kept pressure on the rupee, while demand for dollars from oil companies and importers remained strong. The government on Tuesday raised customs duty on gold and silver imports from 6 per cent to 15 per cent in a move aimed at curbing non-essential imports and easing pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves.

Market participants said the duty hike should be viewed as part of a broader effort to conserve foreign exchange reserves amid an adverse external environment. “The hike in customs duty on gold and silver from 6 per cent to 15 per cent is a measured policy response to a genuine forex challenge, and it must be read alongside the Prime Minister's appeal earlier this week as part of a single, coordinated effort to conserve India's foreign exchange reserves through an extraordinary external environment,” said Anindya Banerjee, head of commodity and currency research, Kotak Securities. “Active RBI intervention and the duty-led compression of gold imports should help moderate further weakness. The path of the rupee from here will be shaped less by gold and more by the trajectory of crude and the West Asia situation,” he said.