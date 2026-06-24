Russia, India working to boost bilateral trade volumes: Kremlin spokesman

Russia and India are working on increasing bilateral trade volumes, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, as the two countries pursue a trade target of USD 100 billion by 2030 from USD 60 billion now.

Peskov, who attended the 12th Primakov Readings international academic and expert forum, also said that Russia and India share a notably privileged partnership.

He said that Russia and India are working to expand trade and economic relations. "We are pleased to note that this volume is showing a steady uptrend. We will keep working along these lines." During President Vladimir Putin's visit to India in December last year, the two countries set the bilateral trade target of USD 100 billion by 2030.