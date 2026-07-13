Russian crude discounts, high freight stall India's return to West Asia oil

Iran’s total exports doubled to 730,000 bpd in June from May. But during the brief 15-day period the US waiver on sanctioned sales from Iran lasted — before being withdrawn last week — India failed to secure a single cargo. In March, when the US issued a 30-day waiver on sales of Iranian oil, and over 100 million barrels of Iranian oil were available in floating storage, India managed just two cargoes, one each for Reliance Industries and Indian Oil.