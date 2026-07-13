Russian crude discounts, high freight stall India's return to West Asia oil

India’s total imports are around 5 million barrels per day (bpd).
Rates to book very large crude carriers for shipment to India from West Asia climbed tenfold to as much as $500,000 a day during the war, which started in late February, and have since settled at around $350,000, a shipbroker in Dubai said. Transport costs rose sevenfold to $10 a barrel if ships were available, reducing the allure of discounted West Asian grades, a senior official said.
“India is the buyer,” and that concentration carries extra weight, now that GL 134C, the US licence used to protect buyers from sanctions when completing purchases of cargo loaded on designated vessels, is gone, said Claire Jungman, director (maritime risk & intelligence), Vortexa, in a note on Friday.