Russian oil flows to India to continue despite US ending sanctions waivers

A similar waiver was announced for the purchase of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products, which expires on April 19, and is applicable to vessels that loaded these products by March 20. Indian refiners had halted energy purchases from Iran since 2019 to avoid violating US sanctions. At its peak, Iranian crude accounted for 11.5 per cent of India’s total crude oil imports, according to data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler.
Kpler data shows India’s imports of Russian crude oil rose to a nine-month high of 2.06 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, up from 1.06 million bpd in February. In April so far, Indian refiners have imported 1.67 million bpd of Russian oil and 258,000 bpd of Iranian crude oil.