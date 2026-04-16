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Russian oil flows to India to continue despite US ending sanctions waivers

Indian refiners plan to continue sourcing Russian crude from non-sanctioned suppliers and vessels despite US decision not to renew temporary sanctions waivers

(Photo: Bloomberg)
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Refiners had accelerated purchases of Russian crude through March after the US granted a 30-day waiver allowing countries to buy oil and petroleum products from Moscow that had been stranded at sea. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 8:15 PM IST
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The US has decided against renewing the one-month sanctions waiver for the purchase of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia and Iran, said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington. The expiry of the US waivers holds importance for India as it significantly ramped up crude purchases of Russian crude oil in the 30-day period to bridge supply shortages created due to the West Asia conflict.
 
"We will not be renewing the general license on Russian oil, and we will not be renewing the general license on Iranian oil. That was oil that was on the water prior to March 11. So all that has been used,” Bessent told reporters on Wednesday.
 
Indian refiners plan to continue buying Russian crude from non-sanctioned suppliers and vessels, maintaining the procurement strategy they followed before the temporary US sanctions waiver was introduced, multiple officials have confirmed.
 
Refiners had accelerated purchases of Russian crude through March after the US granted a 30-day waiver allowing countries to buy oil and petroleum products from Moscow that had been stranded at sea. The waiver expired on April 11.
 
“With the expiry of the US waiver on purchase of Russian oil, crude oil supplies could be slightly tighter for India. However, purchases will continue from Russia from non-sanctioned entities. Refineries in the country have maintained healthy operations despite the supply crunch caused by the West Asia crisis,” said Prashant Vasisht, vice-president and group head of corporate ratings at ICRA.
 
A similar waiver was announced for the purchase of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products, which expires on April 19, and is applicable to vessels that loaded these products by March 20. Indian refiners had halted energy purchases from Iran since 2019 to avoid violating US sanctions. At its peak, Iranian crude accounted for 11.5 per cent of India’s total crude oil imports, according to data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler.
 
Kpler data shows India’s imports of Russian crude oil rose to a nine-month high of 2.06 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, up from 1.06 million bpd in February. In April so far, Indian refiners have imported 1.67 million bpd of Russian oil and 258,000 bpd of Iranian crude oil.
 
Earlier in the month, Russia also offered to “steadily increase” supplies of crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India during Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov’s visit to New Delhi. Indian refiners, which were offered discounts of $8–10 per barrel prior to the West Asia crisis, are now paying a premium of at least $6–7 per barrel for Russian oil.
 
India’s growing dependence on Russian crude marks a reversal from its earlier strategy of gradually reducing purchases from Moscow under pressure from the US and the European Union (EU).
 
Since December 2025, India had scaled back crude oil imports from Russia, largely in response to trade negotiations with Washington and a slew of sanctions imposed on Moscow. In February, the US announced an interim trade agreement with India and lifted a 25 per cent additional tariff for Russian oil purchases, with American President Donald Trump asserting that New Delhi had committed to reducing such imports to zero.
 
India, however, continues to buy Russian crude and may also begin importing liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas from the country. The move comes as India remains one of the world’s largest consumers of crude oil, with import dependence rising to nearly 90 per cent due to growing demand and stagnant domestic production.

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Topics :Russia Oil productioncrude oil supplyWest Asia

First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 8:12 PM IST

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