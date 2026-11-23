S&P Global Ratings on Monday lowered its 2027-28 (FY28) growth projection for India by 20 basis points (bps) to 7 per cent, while retaining its FY27 forecast at 7 per cent, and warned that rising inflation is likely to push the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) into a 25 bps rate hike in December.

In its Asia-Pacific economic outlook, released on Monday, the rating agency said growth held up through the first half of the fiscal year, powered by exports, government spending and consumer demand.

"During the June and September quarters, growth was driven by strong goods exports, public-sector investment, and household consumption, with the latter fueled by buoyant credit growth," it noted.

Exports have gained from higher commodity prices, but S&P said trade diversification and India's deeper integration into global supply chains have also helped, with electronics, engineering goods and chemicals showing particular strength. That momentum is set to weaken in the second half (October-March) of the fiscal year, as companies pass higher input costs on to consumers and an uneven monsoon hits the farm sector. "Deficient rainfall during the summer season, lower reservoir levels and persistent El Niño conditions are likely to weigh on both current agricultural output and the upcoming winter crop," the agency said. Even so, it expects India and Vietnam to be the region's fastest-growing economies in 2027, and raised its FY29 forecast for India by 20 bps from its September outlook to 7.2 per cent.

Government data showed that retail inflation rose to 6.09 per cent in October, breaching the RBI's 2-6 per cent tolerance band. S&P expects it to average 5.3 per cent in FY27, up from 2 per cent last year, before easing to 4.7 per cent in FY28. "The broadening passthrough of costs is likely to intensify inflationary pressures," it said, adding that risks are tilted to the upside and that El Niño is likely to push up food prices. The agency expects the RBI to raise policy rates by a further 25 basis points at its December meeting and sees another rate hike early in 2027. S&P sees the policy rate at 6 per cent by the end of March 2027.