S&P raises India growth forecast for FY27; flags risks from energy shocks

S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday raised its growth forecast for India for 2026-27 (FY27) by 40 basis points to 7.1 per cent, while cautioning that the pace of expansion is likely to moderate from the current financial year.

In its Economic Outlook Asia-Pacific Q2 2026 report, the agency projected that India’s real GDP growth will ease to 7.1 per cent in FY27, compared with 7.6 per cent in FY26.

The growth estimate for FY26 has also been revised upwards by 0.4 percentage points to 7.6 per cent.

“We project real GDP growth to moderate to 7.1 per cent in the fiscal year ending in March 2027, compared with 7.6 per cent in fiscal 2026,” the report said.

S&P said growth will be driven by steady private consumption, a gradual recovery in private investment, and healthy export performance. However, it warned that the outlook remains vulnerable to geopolitical tensions and ongoing trade uncertainties. “Downside risks prevail, primarily due to the renewed geopolitical tensions and persistent trade-related uncertainties,” the report said. Under a downside energy scenario, GDP growth in 2026 could be 0.3–0.4 percentage points lower, widening to 0.5–0.7 percentage points by year-end. Supply chains could also face disruptions due to shortages of fuel and petroleum-based products, the agency said. S&P expects average consumer inflation to rise to around 4.3 per cent in FY27 as it normalises from lower levels.