Safe harbour 2.0: Bigger net, lingering doubts as firms seek clarity

Issues raised

PwC India partner Kunj Vaidya said the scheme’s revamp improved certainty and widened its applicability. While some interpretational issues remain, he said the framework is more aligned with commercial realities than the earlier safe harbour regime and could see wider adoption if supported by adequate government guidance. “The government’s broader policy intent is clear: the safe harbour threshold has been expanded to ₹2,000 crore, and taxpayers outside the regime are being nudged towards APAs for certainty. The remaining issue is not policy direction, but calibration — unless the eligibility tests are drafted with precision, the regime may replace one layer of uncertainty with another,” Bhalla said.