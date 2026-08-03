SBI, HSBC and ICICI lead India's overseas deposit drive, data shows

State Bank of India, HSBC and ICICI Bank have garnered the largest amounts under a central bank scheme ​to attract dollar deposits from non-resident Indians, government data ​showed on Monday.

HSBC's India unit raised about $6.14 billion, the most among ‌lenders, while State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, garnered about $4.12 billion between June 5 and July 30, the data showed.

ICICI Bank led private-sector peers with about $3.7 billion in deposits under the scheme. HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, the country's largest and third-largest private lenders respectively, raised about $1.5 billion each.

The central bank's measures, the likes of which were last deployed in 2013 to deal with the Federal Reserve's taper tantrum, were rolled out following a period of sustained depreciation ‌pressure on the rupee.

The currency had declined to a record low in May but has steadied after the measures were announced in June. The steps are intended to "attract stable foreign currency inflows, strengthen India's balance of payments and help ease recent pressures on the Indian Rupee," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the lower house of the Parliament on ​Monday. Combined, banks' stock of overseas foreign-currency deposits has grown by nearly $28 billion between June 5 ‌and July 30, reflecting the fresh deposits raised under the scheme. The Reserve Bank of India said on Saturday the scheme had attracted ​total ‌inflows of $36.7 billion. The difference likely reflects existing foreign-currency deposits that were rebooked under ‌the scheme.