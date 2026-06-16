SBI plans Indian rupee-denominated deposits in Sri Lanka to support trade

State Bank of India is planning to introduce Indian rupee-denominated deposits in Sri Lanka, a move aimed at encouraging wider use of the currency in trade and investment between the neighboring nations.

The deposits, which will be offered through SBI’s branches in Sri Lanka, will allow exporters to earn interest on the currency they get from Indian traders, Rizwan Alam, general manager for retail and subsidiaries at SBI’s International Banking Group, told a business forum in Colombo Monday.

India has been promoting the use of the rupee in international trade as part of efforts to expand the currency’s role beyond its borders. The latest initiative by SBI could help deepen the use of the Indian currency in a trade relationship worth more than $6 billion annually.