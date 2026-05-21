SBI staff threatens to go on two-day nationwide strike from May 25

SBI staff under the aegis of the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation (AISBISF) have threatened to go on a two-day nationwide strike beginning May 25 to press for various demands, including the recruitment of adequate employees.

If the strike materialises, it will affect SBI's banking operations for five days nationwide, as the fourth Saturday and Sunday fall before the strike date.

Besides, there will be a holiday in many States on account of Eid al-Adha on May 27, a day after strike ends.

Demands also include the recruitment of messengers, the recruitment of Armed Guards, and a change of Pension Fund Manager option to NPS Employees, AISBISF said in a statement.