Search rankings: When consumer law issue meets competition law

The Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) (Amendment) Rules, 2026 mark a significant expansion of India's legal scrutiny of digital marketplaces. Notified on September 9 under Section 101(2)(zg) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the amendments will come into force from January 1, 2027. They introduce obligations relating to search rankings, sponsored listings, price reductions, seller disclosures, dark patterns and consumer grievances.

At the heart of these changes is a question that lies at the intersection of consumer and competition law: when does the manner in which a platform ranks products become a consumer-protection issue, and when does it amount to anti-competitive conduct?

Ranking becomes a regulated legal issue

The 2026 amendments redefine “ranking” under Rule 3(1)(j) of the E-Commerce Rules to mean the relative prominence given to sellers or goods and services on a marketplace, irrespective of the technological means used. More importantly, Rule 4(11)(c) prohibits an e-commerce entity from misleading users by manipulating search results or search indexes, having regard to the user's search query. Rule 5(3)(f) further requires marketplace entities to explain, in plain and intelligible language, the main parameters determining the ranking of goods or sellers and their relative importance. The provision is significant because it does not require disclosure of source code or proprietary algorithms. Instead, it creates a transparency obligation concerning the factors that materially determine consumer-facing rankings.

This distinction is important from a regulatory perspective. A platform can retain its intellectual property and commercially sensitive algorithmic architecture while still being required to explain the principal ranking parameters to consumers. The competition-law parallel The issue is not new to competition law. In Matrimony.com Ltd. v. Google LLC & Ors., the Competition Commission of India (CCI) found Google dominant in the relevant markets for online general web search and search advertising and held that the prominent placement of Google's own specialised search services could amount to search bias. The Commission treated the design of the search-results page as relevant to competition and found abuse of dominance under Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2002.

Section 4 prohibits abuse of a dominant position. Among other things, Section 4(2)(a) covers the imposition of unfair or discriminatory conditions or prices, while Section 4(2)(c) addresses denial of market access and Section 4(2)(e) covers the use of dominance in one relevant market to enter into or protect another market. The distinction, therefore, is crucial. Competition law does not prohibit ranking manipulation merely because it influences consumers. The regulator must establish the relevant market, dominance and abusive conduct or effect. The CCI's approach in Matrimony.com demonstrates why ranking can become a competition concern when a dominant platform uses control over visibility to disadvantage competing services.

The CCI's 2025 Market Study on Artificial Intelligence and Competition makes this intersection even more relevant. The study examines how algorithmic systems can affect competition, including through self-preferencing and opacity in algorithmic decision-making. “The Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) examination of search bias and self-preferencing demonstrates that ranking practices may raise competition concerns where they favour a platform’s own products or restrict competitors’ access to consumers,” Akshat Pande, Managing Partner, Alpha Partners, told Business Standard. He further added that the Amendment Rules complement this approach by requiring greater transparency in ranking practices and sponsored placements. The two frameworks should operate concurrently, but their application must remain distinct. Consumer protection authorities should examine whether rankings or sponsored listings mislead consumers, while the CCI should assess whether such conduct, particularly by a dominant platform, results in exclusionary effects or distorts competition.

Where consumer law begins The Consumer Protection Act operates on a different legal premise. Section 2(47) of the Act defines an “unfair trade practice” broadly to include deceptive or unfair methods or practices adopted for promoting the sale or supply of goods or services. The Act also gives the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) powers under Section 18 to protect and enforce consumer rights and investigate violations. The 2026 Rules operationalise this consumer-protection approach in the digital environment. For example, Rule 4(12) requires sponsored listings to be distinctly identified with clear and prominent disclosures. Rule 4(13) requires a platform announcing a price reduction to display the prior price, defined as the lowest price during the preceding 30 days. Rule 4(15) makes compliance with the 2023 Dark Patterns Guidelines mandatory and requires annual self-audits.

These obligations do not depend on proving that the platform is dominant. That is the key difference. A smaller marketplace could potentially violate the consumer-protection framework by misleading consumers through manipulated rankings or inadequate disclosures even if it does not possess the market power necessary for a Section 4 Competition Act case. The Supreme Court's decision in Lucknow Development Authority v. M.K. Gupta (1994) also provides an interpretative foundation. The Court described consumer-protection legislation as beneficial legislation intended to protect consumers from exploitation and favoured a broad construction that advances that objective. Can the same conduct attract both laws? Yes, but the legal tests remain different.

Consider a dominant marketplace that systematically gives greater visibility to products sold by an affiliated entity while presenting them as ordinary search results. From a consumer-law perspective, the question could be whether the presentation misleads or materially distorts the consumer's decision-making process. Under competition law, the inquiry would be different: what is the relevant market, is the platform dominant, and does the ranking practice constitute an abuse that harms competitors, restricts market access or otherwise affects competition? “The key point is that regulatory overlap does not mean legal equivalence. A lack of transparency in sponsored or preferential rankings may invite consumer-protection scrutiny without necessarily amounting to an anti-competitive practice,” Ashima Obhan, Senior Partner, Obhan Mason, told Business Standard.

She further added that competition law requires a separate assessment of the platform’s market position and whether the conduct causes foreclosure, discriminatory market access or an appreciable distortion of competition. The same conduct can therefore generate parallel but different liabilities. The 2026 Rules also restrict marketplace entities from using information collected through the platform for the sale or promotion of certain sellers without express consumer consent. They further prohibit bundled fees for unrelated services, subject to the stated exception for loyalty or membership programmes. These provisions demonstrate that the amendments are not limited to disclosure. They are increasingly concerned with the structure of the digital marketplace and the relationship between platform power, information and consumer choice.

The enforcement challenge The real legal test will lie in enforcement. A regulator examining search manipulation will have to distinguish legitimate commercial ranking from misleading manipulation. Similarly, a sponsored listing is not unlawful merely because it is paid for; the legal issue is whether its sponsored character is adequately disclosed. The same principle applies to discounts and dark patterns. A platform may technically disclose information while designing its interface in a manner that materially influences the consumer towards one outcome. The CCPA will therefore have to apply the rules consistently without turning every commercial design decision into a regulatory violation. At the same time, platforms cannot treat compliance as a matter of placing disclaimers on an interface while retaining practices that undermine meaningful consumer choice.

Conclusion The 2026 amendments are best understood not as competition law by another name, but as a consumer-protection response to forms of platform power that competition law may address only when the requirements of dominance and competitive harm are established. The significance of the amendments lies in bringing ranking architecture, sponsored visibility, price presentation and dark patterns within a more explicit consumer-law framework. The emerging legal position is therefore two-dimensional: competition law asks whether platform conduct distorts the competitive process; consumer law asks whether it distorts the consumer's decision-making environment. “Consumer protection targets unfair trade practices that lead to user deception, while competition law tackles market distortion and reduction in consumer choice; therefore, the same conduct may attract scrutiny under both laws. The Supreme Court's framework in CCI v. Bharti Airtel provides clear guidance on resolving such regulatory overlaps,” Aakanksha Munjhal, Partner, Saikrishna & Associates, told Business Standard.