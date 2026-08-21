Sebi proposes distribution model to deepen corporate bond market reach

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday proposed introducing a network of Fixed Income Channel Partners (FICPs) to expand retail participation in corporate bonds, particularly across Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

Under the proposed framework, FICPs would be enlisted with stock exchanges and appointed by Online Bond Platform Providers (OBPPs) to distribute permitted fixed-income securities and facilitate transactions.

The move seeks to replicate aspects of the mutual fund distributor model, which Sebi said had helped deepen access to mutual fund products in smaller cities.

The proposal comes as the corporate bond market has expanded significantly, with outstanding corporate bonds rising from about Rs 17.5 trillion at the end of FY15 to more than Rs 60 trillion as of July 31, 2026.

However, the market remains largely institutional, with retail participation still relatively low. Under the proposed framework, individuals and entities would be eligible to become FICPs, subject to criteria including a minimum Class 12 qualification, good reputation, absence of convictions involving fraud or dishonesty, and a valid NISM fixed-income certification. Existing mutual fund distributors registered with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) would be eligible to apply without paying an enlistment fee, subject to the relevant NISM certification. FICPs would be allowed to work with multiple OBPPs but would not be permitted to handle client funds or securities.