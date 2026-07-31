Sectoral, destination shifts mark outward Indian FDI commitments in June

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The destination map saw a significant shift in June compared with the previous month. Singapore had been relegated in April and May, when the United States and Mauritius led with 28.29 per cent and 20.38 per cent shares, respectively. It returned to the top in June, holding a 23.79 per cent share, nearly tripling from 8.59 per cent in May. Mauritius, which had led in May with over a fifth of all commitments, fell sharply to 1.08 per cent in June.