Sergio Gor, Hardeep Puri discuss 'expanding access to American energy'

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said he had discussed 'expanding access to reliable American emnergy" with Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in the course of their meeting on Wednesday. The duo also spoke about strengthening energy security and expanding bilateral cooperation in the sector.

Following the meeting, Gor, in a post on X, said: “Great meeting with Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to advance the U.S.-India energy partnership. We discussed strengthening energy security and unlocking new opportunities for accelerating growth. Expanding access to reliable American energy will further deepen our economic ties and support long-term energy security and diversity for both nations.”

Puri, in an earlier post on X, termed the interaction productive, saying: “Very happy to receive H.E. Amb Sergio Gor in my office today. We held productive discussions on the bilateral energy cooperation between our countries and discussed ways to further strengthen our comprehensive energy relationship.” The meeting came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a 40-minute phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, during which they discussed the situation in West Asia, the Hormuz blockade, and potential energy deals. Soon after the call, Gor had said that several large agreements, particularly in the energy sector, are expected to be finalised between the two countries in the coming days and weeks.

Separately, India and the United States are set to resume negotiations on a proposed trade agreement that has been in the works for almost a year now. Chief negotiators from both sides will meet in Washington for three days starting April 20, a senior government official said. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said further discussions and follow-up engagements were required to move the agreement forward. “Indian team led by chief negotiator Darpan Jain will be visiting the US from 20th of this month. The negotiating teams will be meeting in person after a gap of about 34 months. We are looking at finalising the legal agreement, which is a logical follow-up of the joint statement released on February 7,” Agarwal was quoted as saying by PTI.