Five of the seven services tracked by the government recorded inflation in the second quarter of 2026-27 (Q2FY27), based on their headline price indices, while banking services and securities transaction services remained deflationary, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.

Compared with Q1FY27, inflation rose in air passenger and railway services and eased in pension fund management, insurance and telecom services. Within railways, freight inflation rose while passenger inflation eased. Deflation in banking services eased, while that in securities transaction services deepened.

The Service Producer Price Index (PPI), with 2022-23 as the base year, currently covers seven services — banking, securities transactions, insurance, management of pension funds, railways, air passenger services and telecom.

Data showed that inflation was highest in air passenger services, with prices rising 35.52 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up from 31.94 per cent in Q1FY27. The index rose to a six-quarter high of 127.8 during Q2FY27. Railway service inflation rose to 1.38 per cent from 1.27 per cent. That was its fastest rate since Q2FY25 and the fourth straight quarter of acceleration. Freight service prices rose 0.99 per cent, against 0.1 per cent in Q1FY27. Passenger service inflation eased to 2.17 per cent from 3.50 per cent. Among the services that saw disinflation during the quarter, the sharpest slowdown was in the management of pension funds. Price growth there fell to 1.01 per cent from 5.48 per cent in Q1FY27. Inflation in insurance and telecom services eased from their Q1 levels.

The service producer price data comes as services activity has slowed. The HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) averaged 54.2 in Q2FY27, down from 58.7 in Q1FY27. The official gross domestic product (GDP) estimate for Q2FY27 is due on November 30. The economy grew 7.8 per cent in Q1FY27, with services growing 10 per cent. Banking service prices fell 3.96 per cent, compared with a 4.98 per cent fall in Q1FY27. It marked the seventh straight quarter of deflation for the service. The banking service contribution index, a separate measure, rose 3.86 per cent. Securities transaction service prices fell 6.93 per cent, the steepest decline since Q1FY26. Prices have fallen for this service in nine of the past 10 quarters.