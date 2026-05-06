India’s services sector growth accelerated in April, with the seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index rising to 58.8 after March’s 13-month low of 57.5, according to data by S&P Global. This marked the strongest expansion since November last year.

Growth was driven by stronger domestic demand and new orders, even as export growth weakened and cost pressures remained elevated due to the West Asia war.

"India’s services PMI climbed to a five-month high of 58.8 in April. Activity and new orders strengthened, even as new export orders eased, suggesting that demand is rotating from overseas markets to domestic consumers amid the West Asia conflict. Input cost inflation moderated but remained elevated, while output price inflation stayed subdued, indicating that some firms are absorbing higher costs rather than passing them on. India’s composite PMI also rose to 58.2 last month, up from 57.0 in March, pointing to renewed momentum across the manufacturing and services sectors." said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.