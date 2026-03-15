Services sectors feel ripple effects as West Asia crisis hits operations

India's $300 billion IT services industry remains insulated from a direct blow from the West Asia crisis for now. However, secondary effects are already being felt. Several companies have asked their executives to limit travel amid restrictions in the region. Indian IT companies have beefed up their presence in West Asia in recent years, as countries in the region try to reduce their dependency on oil revenue and look to other sectors to boost growth. That means massive digital transformation and new opportunities in the region even as growth in the primary markets remain sluggish.