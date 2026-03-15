Services sectors feel ripple effects as West Asia crisis hits operations

The wave of cancellations and rescheduling, coupled with a sharp rise in ATF prices, has significantly pushed up operational expenses for major Indian carriers. ATF prices rose to $225.5 per barrel on March 4, about 167 per cent higher than the average.
Carriers have since raised fuel surcharges. Air India levied ₹399 on all domestic flights and $10 on international flights to Saarc countries, West Asia and Singapore, starting March 12. IndiGo levied ₹425 on domestic and Indian subcontinent flights, ₹900 for Middle East flights, ₹1,800 for Southeast Asia, West Asia, China and Africa, and ₹2,300 for Europe. Akasa Air levied ₹199 to ₹1,300 per sector depending on flight duration.