Seventh Indian LPG tanker Green Sanvi crosses Hormuz amid West Asia crisis

Another India-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker, Green Sanvi, has crossed the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, offering some relief to India’s strained energy supply chain, The Indian Express reported.

The vessel moved east of the strait on Friday evening using a corridor through Iranian territorial waters, according to the report. It was carrying around 44,000 tonnes of LPG, roughly half a day of India’s pre-conflict consumption. Demand has since moderated due to supply constraints triggered by the ongoing West Asia war.

The transit is significant as Tehran continues to exert tight control over maritime movement in the narrow waterway linking the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea. While Iran maintains that the strait remains open, vessel movement has effectively slowed, with passage now subject to coordination with the Iranian authorities.

Seventh Indian vessel to cross Strait of Hormuz Green Sanvi is the seventh India-flagged LPG tanker to have crossed the strait since hostilities escalated. Several Indian vessels, including crude carriers, container ships and bulk carriers, remain in the Persian Gulf awaiting clearance. More LPG tankers, including ‘Green Asha’ and ‘Jag Vikram’ are expected to follow in the coming days. It joins six earlier India-flagged LPG tankers- Shivalik, Nanda Devi, Jag Vasant, Pine Gas, BW Elm and BW Tyr, that have crossed the strait since the crisis began. All transits have taken place under close coordination with Iranian authorities.

Ships transiting the route are adopting precautionary measures. These include broadcasting their identity and nationality to avoid misidentification. Like others before it, Green Sanvi avoided the central shipping lane and instead navigated a longer route between Iran’s Larak and Qeshm islands. Around 40 per cent of India’s crude oil imports, over half of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies, and nearly 90 per cent of LPG imports pass through the strait. Any disruption directly affects domestic fuel availability and pricing. Iran has stated that “non-hostile” nations, including India, may continue to access the route, provided vessels comply with safety protocols and coordinate with Iranian authorities. However, ships linked to the United States and its allies face restrictions.