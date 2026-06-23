Share of non-household investors in deposits rise to 26.3% in FY26

The composition of bank deposits has undergone a shift from FY19 to FY26 with the share of non-household segment - including financial corporations and non-financial corporations—rising to 26.3 per cent in FY26 from 20.5 per cent in FY19, according to Crisil report.

In FY26, total deposit in India’s banking sector grew 13.5 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) to ₹262 trillion, driven by liquidity infusion measures, reduction in the cash reserve ratio, and income tax-related benefits. Households continued to account for the largest share of the banking system's deposit base, however, their contribution declined to 59.3 per cent in FY26 from 63.2 per cent in FY19. Deposits from the rest of the world (ROW) accounted for 6.2 per cent of the total deposit base in FY26, lower than 7.1 per cent in FY19.

However, recent measures by the RBI to encourage foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), deposit mobilisation are expected to support incremental inflows from the non-residents of India. As a result, the contribution of the ROW segment to overall deposits may witness a modest uptick in fiscal 2027, providing supplementary support to deposit growth. The change in composition hints towards greater formalisation of financial savings and increasing participation by institutional segments in the banking system. At the same time, households have been directing a larger portion of their financial savings towards alternative investment avenues, resulting in a gradual moderation in their share of bank deposits.

Despite the moderation in its share in overall deposits, the households segment remains the cornerstone of low-cost funding. As of FY26, household segment accounted for nearly 70 per cent of system low cost Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) balances higher than its share in overall deposits. In comparison, financial corporations and non-financial corporations contributed only nearly 22 per cent of total CASA balances, indicating that the growing share of non-household deposits has not translated proportionately into low-cost funding accretion. Consequently, while the deposit base is diversifying, sustainability of banks’ CASA franchise remains closely linked to household savings, highlighting the importance of retail deposit mobilisation in maintaining funding resilience and liability quality.

Across all SCBs, the share of term deposits increased to 61 per cent in FY26 from 58 per cent in fiscal 2019, while the CASA ratio dropped to nearly 39 per cent in FY26 from almost 42 per cent in FY19. The moderation in CASA ratios across hints at customer preference for relatively higher-yielding deposit products and increasing financialisation of savings. Metropolitan centres continue to account for the largest share of system deposits, increasing to 53.2 per cent in FY26 from 51.6 per cent in FY19. In contrast, the share of rural and semi-urban centres has remained stable at 26.1 per cent in the year compared with 27 per cent in FY19. As of fiscal 2026, rural and semi-urban centres had CASA ratios of 56.1 per cent and 48.7 per cent respectively, higher than those of metropolitan and urban centres at 32.9 per cent and 38.6 per cent, respectively