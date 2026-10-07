Share of working, job-seeking graduates dips to five-year low: CMIE data

Some of these gains may be reduced by fewer people actively seeking work. The number of those actively seeking jobs dropped by over 3 million in the last year, indicating that while employment is up, the proportion of those who are actively seeking jobs has fallen, CMIE data shows.
This may reflect the kind of employment on offer. While salaried jobs account for around a quarter of all employment in India, small traders and wage labourers account for a larger share of roles, while farmers and businesses account for a lower share. Overall, these categories make up for 22-25 per cent each of the country’s total employment.