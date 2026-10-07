Share of working, job-seeking graduates dips to five-year low: CMIE data

The declining labour participation despite higher employment may have to do with the pace of growth of the graduate population. The population with a graduate-level or higher education grew at 28.6 per cent in the last three years, shows a Business Standard analysis of CMIE data.

The pace of employment growth was slower at 26.8 per cent, covering all categories including farming and wage labour. Salaried jobs grew at a far slower pace at 11.9 per cent over the same three-year period. The lack of faster growth in salaried jobs may well account for the degrowth in the unemployed educated population who are actively seeking jobs. They are no longer looking for work since quality jobs have not kept pace with the growth in India’s educated population.