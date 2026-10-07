Home / Economy / News / Share of working, job-seeking graduates dips to five-year low: CMIE data

Share of working, job-seeking graduates dips to five-year low: CMIE data

India's graduate labour participation rate fell to a five-year low in September as the educated population grew faster than employment, while fewer graduates actively sought jobs

job search
premium
The country’s labour participation rate (LPR) hit 52.26 per cent in September, according to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data based on its survey | Representative Image
Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2026 | 10:20 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The proportion of Indians with a graduate-level or higher education who are employed or actively looking for work is at its lowest in at least 60 months.
 
The country’s labour participation rate (LPR) hit 52.26 per cent in September, according to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data based on its survey. This is the lowest LPR in data going back to at least October 2021.
 
LPR captures graduates who are employed and the unemployed among them who are actively looking for jobs as a proportion of the total graduate population. Simply put, it indicates the active portion of an economy’s educated workforce available for/in employment.
 
The government’s Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) began to provide monthly data in 2025. The latest data for August 2026 is the 17th in the monthly series. The CMIE data goes back further, and points towards a declining trend in labour participation among the graduate population during this period. This is significant in light of the debate on artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on the job market as well as the ongoing economic headwinds of the West Asia war.  
 
 
The number of Indians who are employed has gone up with the CMIE estimate suggesting 100 million are employed among graduates. This would suggest an increase despite the US-Iran tensions, higher energy prices and economic stress. The number of those employed has risen by more than 21 million since September 2025. While the data can vary in given months, the broad trend can be indicative. Higher employment overall suggests more jobs being created.
 
Some of these gains may be reduced by fewer people actively seeking work. The number of those actively seeking jobs dropped by over 3 million in the last year, indicating that while employment is up, the proportion of those who are actively seeking jobs has fallen, CMIE data shows.
 
This may reflect the kind of employment on offer. While salaried jobs account for around a quarter of all employment in India, small traders and wage labourers account for a larger share of roles, while farmers and businesses account for a lower share. Overall, these categories make up for 22-25 per cent each of the country’s total employment.
 
The declining labour participation despite higher employment may have to do with the pace of growth of the graduate population. The population with a graduate-level or higher education grew at 28.6 per cent in the last three years, shows a Business Standard analysis of CMIE data. 
 
The pace of employment growth was slower at 26.8 per cent, covering all categories including farming and wage labour. Salaried jobs grew at a far slower pace at 11.9 per cent over the same three-year period. The lack of faster growth in salaried jobs may well account for the degrowth in the unemployed educated population who are actively seeking jobs. They are no longer looking for work since quality jobs have not kept pace with the growth in India’s educated population.
 
To be sure, differences in sampling or methodology can affect results apart from the period that the study covers.
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GST Council to take up far reaching compliance reforms at Thursday meeting

'India-US trade breakthrough unlikely soon; narrow interim deal possible'

CPSEs achieve 51% of FY27 capital expenditure target in first half

Govt unveils 2026-30 roadmap to measure value of India's natural wealth

RBI may hike interest rate further in December policy, say experts

Topics :Labour MinistryUnemployment in IndiaJobs in ManufacturingJobs in Indiayoung Indians

First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 10:19 PM IST

Next Story