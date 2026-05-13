Shipping insurance costs likely to fall 25% with Bharat Maritime Pool

A day after India’s $1.5 billion sovereign-backed maritime insurance pool to support ocean trade was launched, industry players across importers, shipping lines, and reinsurers said the move could lead to major cost savings and greater trade certainty during turbulent geopolitical conditions.

At the launch of the Bharat Maritime Insurance (BMI) Pool, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju handed over policies to three companies. The pool’s operations will be administered by state-owned GIC Re, with participating companies having an underwriting capacity of Rs 935 crore.

“There should be some reduction in premiums as the pool will not buy any reinsurance capacity but will be supported by sovereign guarantee. These savings will be passed on and it could potentially be roughly 25 per cent or so savings in insurance costs,” Sanjay Mokashi, chief underwriting officer at GIC Re, told Business Standard.

According to him, the expectation from the pool is that war-risk premiums will come down because insurers will no longer need to buy expensive reinsurance for that portion of the risk. Exact pricing will still depend on the geopolitical risk environment, type and volume of cargo, route conditions, among others.

“However, the actual impact on rates will become clearer over the next week or 10 days,” he said.