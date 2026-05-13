Shipping insurance costs likely to fall 25% with Bharat Maritime Pool

If the sovereign guarantee genuinely substitutes for retrocession capacity, then meaningful savings on war-risk lines for Hormuz and Red Sea transits could be seen, perhaps in the range of 15-25 per cent, said Sheth.
Carriers have been struggling not just with costs, but also with certainty since the conflict began.
“Underwriters have been redrawing breach-area maps with little notice. Cover has been cancelled mid-fixture in some cases. We have seen this directly in our own book,” said Sheth.
“When war cover gets pulled on a few days' notice, you cannot sail, your charterer files deadfreight claims, your contracts of affreightment get reopened, and the freight quote you locked in two months ago is suddenly meaningless,” he added.