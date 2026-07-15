Home / Economy / News / Shipping regulator bars deployment of Indians in Strait of Hormuz

Shipping regulator bars deployment of Indians in Strait of Hormuz

India's shipping regulator has again barred deployment of Indian seafarers on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz and asked ships to maintain heightened security vigilance

Strait of Hormuz
Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)
Dhruvaksh Saha
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 8:55 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
India's shipping regulator has once again barred the deployment of Indian seafarers on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz following a ministerial order issued on Tuesday.
 
The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) directed shipowners, ship managers and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) companies to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages involving passage through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders, according to a circular issued on Wednesday.
 
Moreover, masters of vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters have been directed to maintain a heightened level of security vigilance, continuously monitor navigational warnings, security advisories and updates issued by the competent authorities, and implement all applicable ship security measures and ship security plans (SSPs), the circular said.
 
The shipping regulator had relaxed these provisions after the ceasefire between the US and Iran was announced earlier.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India expects relief in US Section 301 tariff after forced labour curbs

Tata Group to foray into ship building, eyes ₹10,000 cr project in Kerala

Odisha clears ₹32,000-cr rural infra push ahead of 2027 Panchayat polls

Premium

Medtech firms seek curbs on third-country rerouting under India-UK CETA

Union Cabinet approves ₹25,000 crore road projects for Varanasi

Topics :seafarersmaritime securityPersian Gulf

First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story