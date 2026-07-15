Shipping regulator bars deployment of Indians in Strait of Hormuz

India's shipping regulator has once again barred the deployment of Indian seafarers on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz following a ministerial order issued on Tuesday.

The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) directed shipowners, ship managers and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) companies to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages involving passage through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders, according to a circular issued on Wednesday.

Moreover, masters of vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters have been directed to maintain a heightened level of security vigilance, continuously monitor navigational warnings, security advisories and updates issued by the competent authorities, and implement all applicable ship security measures and ship security plans (SSPs), the circular said.