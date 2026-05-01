Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches PMGSY-IV in Odisha with ₹1,700 crore outlay

Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday launched the fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Odisha, marking a significant push towards strengthening rural connectivity in the state.

The scheme, rolled out at a special event at Barijhola in Rayagada district, carries an estimated outlay of ₹1,700 crore and is expected to transform access to remote and underserved regions of the state.

In the first phase of PMGSY-IV, Odisha has been sanctioned 827 new road projects covering a total length of 1,701.84 km, benefiting 898 villages across eight districts — Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Khordha, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Sambalpur.

Emphasising the broader impact of road infrastructure, Chouhan said connectivity goes beyond transportation, serving as a critical enabler for employment, education, healthcare access and overall socio-economic development. The Union Minister said supplementary financial assistance has been provided to complete previously sanctioned but unfinished road projects, ensuring that even the most remote habitations are brought into the development mainstream. In the housing sector, he informed that ₹630.61 crore has been approved for completing pending houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin. Coinciding with Labour Day, Chouhan announced the release of ₹868.71 crore as the first instalment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act for the financial year 2026–27. Additionally, projects worth ₹30.07 crore have been approved under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (WDC-PMKSY 2.0 component), aimed at strengthening irrigation and watershed development.

Reiterating the Centre’s focus on inclusive growth, Chouhan said women, farmers and youth remain at the core of the government’s development agenda. He emphasised initiatives such as Lakhpati Didi, self-help groups, rural livelihood promotion and diversified income-generating activities including animal husbandry, fisheries, beekeeping and plantation-based farming as key drivers of rural self-reliance. Chouhan further announced that the Centre will soon depute a team of agricultural scientists to Odisha to promote integrated farming practices. The experts will visit different parts of the state to guide farmers on diversifying crops beyond paddy and enhancing income through scientific and integrated approaches. He added that the government aims to develop every agriculture-based village in Odisha into a ‘seed village’.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi described PMGSY-IV as a transformative initiative that would play a pivotal role in connecting difficult, hilly and previously unconnected habitations across Odisha. He said the state government is working in mission mode under the vision of “Samruddha Odisha, Viksit Bharat”, with a focus on strengthening infrastructure, improving farmers’ income, empowering women and creating employment opportunities for youth. Majhi also announced the launch of ‘Mission PoWaR’ (Power-Water-Road), a campaign aimed at revitalising the rural economy by ensuring basic infrastructure in small villages. Under this initiative, villages with a population of more than 50 will be provided with paved roads, electricity and drinking water facilities. "The state budget for 2026–27 has earmarked ₹34,104 crore for the Panchayati Raj Department and ₹10,204 crore for the Rural Development Department," he said.