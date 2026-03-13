West Asia conflict unlikely to dent India's macro outlook: Economists

After reducing the key policy rates by 125 bps to 5.25 per cent between February and December last year, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee maintained status quo in the February policy.
However, economists cautioned that if oil prices remain in the $90–$110 per barrel range, India could face pressure as it enters the current episode with weaker buffers than before the Russia-Ukraine war.
Standard Chartered estimates that if oil prices remain in the $90–$110 per barrel range, India’s current account deficit could widen to around 2.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), nearly 2.5 times current forecasts, raising the likelihood of a double-digit BoP deficit. In such a scenario, the rupee could act as a shock absorber, alongside measures to contain demand, while the fiscal deficit may face an additional burden of around 0.5 per cent of GDP due to higher energy costs.