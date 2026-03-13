West Asia conflict unlikely to dent India's macro outlook: Economists

However, the macro impact would remain modest if crude prices retreat from current levels of around $100 per barrel and return to pre-conflict levels by the fourth quarter of 2026.

“In a scenario where the current crude oil price ($100/bbl) does not last and returns to pre-conflict levels by 4Q26, we expect retail fuel prices to be maintained and the government to absorb the cost by forgoing excise duty revenue to fund under-recoveries for oil marketing companies,” Barclays said, adding that the hit to growth could be around 20 basis points, while consumer price inflation may rise by about 20 basis points and the current account deficit could widen by 0.5 percentage point of GDP.