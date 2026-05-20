Sitharaman, US envoy Gor discuss deepening India-US economic partnership

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) Jitendra Singh.

Gor’s meetings with the two senior ministers took place days ahead of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to India later this week, and as India and the US negotiate their trade deal and are exploring deeper cooperation in the civil nuclear sector in the context of the SHANTI (Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India) Act.

The US Embassy said on Wednesday that Rubio will be in Sweden on May 22 to attend the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting, and proceed to India, where he will visit Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi from May 23 to 26. In India, the US Secretary of State will discuss energy security, trade, and defence cooperation during meetings with senior Indian officials, it said.

Rubio will also attend the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad, foreign ministers’ meeting, along with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi and India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The Quad foreign ministers’ meeting will be held on May 26. In a post on X, the Finance Ministry said Gor and Sitharaman had discussions on deepening India-US fintech collaboration, investment opportunities and bilateral cooperation. The Finance Minister congratulated the US Ambassador on the upcoming 250th US Independence Day. In a post on X, Gor said he met MoS (Independent Charge) Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh to advance the US-India tech partnership. “Through the TRUST initiative and India’s participation in Pax Silica, we are deepening collaboration on critical and emerging technologies including AI, quantum, semiconductors, space, and more to deliver prosperity for both nations,” Gor said. The India-US TRUST initiative (Transforming the Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology) is aimed at deepening cooperation in critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, and emerging technologies to build resilient supply chains.