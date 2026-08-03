SME chatroom: Clearing doubts on deferred Customs duty and PVC import curbs

Yes, but the RoDTEP (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products ) scrip must be used when the bill of entry is assessed, not later when the deferred-duty challan becomes payable. The customs broker must declare the scrip details in the licence table of the bill of entry. The Basic Customs Duty (BCD) debited from the scrip is thereby discharged immediately; only the balance duty payable in cash is deferred. RoDTEP credit can be used only for BCD specified under Notification No. 76/2021-Customs (N.T.) dated September 23, 2021. It cannot be used for Social Welfare Surcharge, Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST), compensation cess, anti-dumping duty, safeguard duty or other levies, which must be paid through the prescribed cash-payment mechanism. The relevant provisions are the proviso to Section 47(1) and Section 51B of the Customs Act, 1962; the Deferred Payment of Import Duty Rules, 2016; the Customs (Electronic Duty Credit Ledger) Regulations, 2021; Notification Nos. 76/2021-Customs (N.T.) and 12/2026-Customs (N.T.); and Circular No. 08/2026-Customs.