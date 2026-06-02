Spending cuts across ministries help Centre meet FY26 fiscal deficit target

The Centre's spending in FY26 fell short of the revised estimate (RE) across 50 of the 55 ministries and departments, resulting in total expenditure coming in Rs 59,690 crore below the revised estimate of Rs 49.65 trillion.

Among the top 10 ministries, in terms of Budget allocation, the largest gap between the RE and provisional expenditure was recorded by the Ministry of Finance, where spending was Rs 39,335 crore lower than estimated. The Ministry of Jal Shakti followed, with expenditure undershooting the RE by Rs 19,331 crore during FY26.

Several other key ministries recorded sizeable spending shortfalls relative to their RE for FY26. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs spent Rs 6,893 crore less than budgeted, followed by the Ministry of Education (Rs 4,967 crore), the Ministry of Women and Child Development (Rs 4,913 crore), the Ministry of Rural Development (Rs 3,984 crore), and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (Rs 3,849 crore).