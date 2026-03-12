Stainless steel industry to push for separate policy in meeting with govt

Apart from policy support, the industry will also raise concerns about rising imports affecting domestic capacity utilisation. “Currently, our domestic industry, despite having a robust installed capacity of 7.5 million tonnes, is being forced into 40 per cent idleness,” Krishnamurti said.
He attributed the situation to a surge in shipments from China and Vietnam. “This is not due to a lack of capability, but a result of a market flooded by substandard imports from China and Vietnam at subsidised and predatory prices,” he said.
To address this, the association plans to seek stronger trade protection. “To ensure a level playing field, we are urging the government to consider decisive measures, such as imposing safeguard duties or recalibrating the basic customs duty to 20 per cent,” he said.