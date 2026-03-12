Stainless steel industry to push for separate policy in meeting with govt

He said the industry believes the sector has evolved beyond the stage where it was treated as a subset of the broader steel industry and therefore requires a separate policy framework.

The Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) has approached the government and sought discussions with the concerned ministries to present the industry’s demands. “We have formally approached the steel ministry to advocate for a dedicated National Stainless Steel Policy,” Rajamani Krishnamurti, president of ISSDA, told Business Standard.

India’s stainless steel industry will push for a separate national policy for the sector and stronger curbs on imports in an upcoming meeting with the steel ministry, saying the segment has grown large enough to require a dedicated policy framework.

India’s domestic stainless steel consumption stood at 4.8 million tonnes in 2024-25, growing 8 per cent year-on-year, while demand has expanded 84 per cent over the past five years. However, per capita stainless steel consumption in India remains around 3.4 kg compared with over 6 kg globally, indicating significant headroom for growth.

Krishnamurti said the association has already submitted multiple drafts proposing a standalone policy. “The association has already submitted multiple drafts proposing a standalone national stainless steel policy and has received in-principle support from the government,” he said. India currently has installed stainless steel production capacity of about 7.5 million tonnes, though utilisation remains around 60 per cent, according to ISSDA.

To address this, the association plans to seek stronger trade protection. “To ensure a level playing field, we are urging the government to consider decisive measures, such as imposing safeguard duties or recalibrating the basic customs duty to 20 per cent,” he said.

He attributed the situation to a surge in shipments from China and Vietnam. “This is not due to a lack of capability, but a result of a market flooded by substandard imports from China and Vietnam at subsidised and predatory prices,” he said.

Apart from policy support, the industry will also raise concerns about rising imports affecting domestic capacity utilisation. “Currently, our domestic industry, despite having a robust installed capacity of 7.5 million tonnes, is being forced into 40 per cent idleness,” Krishnamurti said.

Another key demand relates to changes in how public infrastructure projects are evaluated. The association has urged the government to adopt life-cycle cost analysis (LCCA) in procurement decisions instead of relying solely on the lowest upfront cost, commonly known as the L1 tendering system. “We must move away from the short-sighted ‘L1’ tendering mindset that prioritises the lowest upfront cost at the expense of longevity,” Krishnamurti said.

He argued that infrastructure decisions should focus on long-term durability. “Public assets should be built to last a hundred years, not just a decade,” he said.