Home / Economy / News / Stainless steel industry to push for separate policy in meeting with govt

Stainless steel industry to push for separate policy in meeting with govt

Industry body to seek higher import duty, safeguard measures and life-cycle cost analysis in infrastructure procurement as it pushes for a dedicated national policy for stainless steel

steelmakers, steel
premium
India’s domestic stainless steel consumption stood at 4.8 million tonnes in 2024-25, growing 8 per cent year-on-year, while demand has expanded 84 per cent over the past five years.
Saket Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 5:36 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
India’s stainless steel industry will push for a separate national policy for the sector and stronger curbs on imports in an upcoming meeting with the steel ministry, saying the segment has grown large enough to require a dedicated policy framework.
 
The Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) has approached the government and sought discussions with the concerned ministries to present the industry’s demands. “We have formally approached the steel ministry to advocate for a dedicated National Stainless Steel Policy,” Rajamani Krishnamurti, president of ISSDA, told Business Standard. 
He said the industry believes the sector has evolved beyond the stage where it was treated as a subset of the broader steel industry and therefore requires a separate policy framework. 
Krishnamurti said the association has already submitted multiple drafts proposing a standalone policy. “The association has already submitted multiple drafts proposing a standalone national stainless steel policy and has received in-principle support from the government,” he said. India currently has installed stainless steel production capacity of about 7.5 million tonnes, though utilisation remains around 60 per cent, according to ISSDA.
 
India’s domestic stainless steel consumption stood at 4.8 million tonnes in 2024-25, growing 8 per cent year-on-year, while demand has expanded 84 per cent over the past five years. However, per capita stainless steel consumption in India remains around 3.4 kg compared with over 6 kg globally, indicating significant headroom for growth.
 
Apart from policy support, the industry will also raise concerns about rising imports affecting domestic capacity utilisation. “Currently, our domestic industry, despite having a robust installed capacity of 7.5 million tonnes, is being forced into 40 per cent idleness,” Krishnamurti said.
 
He attributed the situation to a surge in shipments from China and Vietnam. “This is not due to a lack of capability, but a result of a market flooded by substandard imports from China and Vietnam at subsidised and predatory prices,” he said.
 
To address this, the association plans to seek stronger trade protection. “To ensure a level playing field, we are urging the government to consider decisive measures, such as imposing safeguard duties or recalibrating the basic customs duty to 20 per cent,” he said.
 
Another key demand relates to changes in how public infrastructure projects are evaluated. The association has urged the government to adopt life-cycle cost analysis (LCCA) in procurement decisions instead of relying solely on the lowest upfront cost, commonly known as the L1 tendering system. “We must move away from the short-sighted ‘L1’ tendering mindset that prioritises the lowest upfront cost at the expense of longevity,” Krishnamurti said.
 
He argued that infrastructure decisions should focus on long-term durability. “Public assets should be built to last a hundred years, not just a decade,” he said.
 
Krishnamurti also said adopting life-cycle cost analysis would provide a better assessment of the true economic value of infrastructure materials. “By adopting Life-Cycle Cost Analysis (LCCA), it becomes clear that while stainless steel might add a marginal 3.5 to 4 per cent to the initial cost of a project, the long-term gains in durability and the elimination of recurring maintenance costs are immense,” he said.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Aluminium industry seeks exemption from 50% RoDTEP rate cut on exports

Retail inflation rises to 3.21% in February from 2.74% in Jan on new series

Oil reserve release had 'strong impact' on energy markets: IEA head

How persistently high oil prices could impact India's vulnerable economy

Govt plans new smartphone export incentives in a boost for Apple, Samsung

Topics :stainless steel industryStainless steelsteel ministry

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story