State-run OMCs incur ₹2.19 trillion under-recovery till June 30: Puri

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) incurred an under-recovery of Rs 2.19 trillion on the sale of petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) up to June 30, as they sold fuel at lower prices to domestic consumers despite soaring global energy prices, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

In the quarter ended June 30 (Q1FY27), the OMCs' under-recovery stood at Rs 19,905 crore for petrol, Rs 1.44 trillion for diesel and Rs 24,148 crore for LPG. The OMCs' under-recovery for LPG from previous quarters was Rs 30,720 crore, Puri said. Meanwhile, the companies' total losses stood at Rs 74,781 crore up to June 30.

An oil retailer's under-recovery is the difference between the selling price and the cost price of a refined product, while losses measure the overall financial performance, including both profits and losses on all refined products. Even as crude oil prices have sharply declined to $72 a barrel from highs of $120 a barrel in April, Puri said the OMCs are still incurring under-recoveries on the sale of LPG cylinders. Meanwhile, a decision on reducing retail fuel prices could be taken if crude oil prices remain at current levels for a prolonged period, the minister said. As Indian refiners procure crude oil at least two months in advance, the fuel currently being sold in the country is being produced from crude purchased at much higher prices, Puri said.

“Petrol and diesel that you buy today at dispensing stations, the crude oil for that was bought two months ago. The price of crude oil, cost of insurance and freight were all high two months ago. The $72-a-barrel crude oil will come later in the country,” he said at a press briefing. To offset mounting losses, Indian oil retailers had cumulatively raised petrol prices by Rs 7.38 a litre and diesel prices by Rs 7.52 a litre since May 15. The increases marked the first fuel price hike in four years. Despite supply challenges, India efficiently navigated the West Asia crisis on the back of its robust refining capacity, Puri said. The country, however, needs to increase its storage capacity for better management of supply disruptions in the future, he added.